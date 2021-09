Player can now get their hands on the Agers Scepter Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle by completing the ‘A Hollow Coronation’ and can unlock and upgrade the new catalyst in Astral Alignment. You’ll need to pick up A Hollow Coronation from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. It’ll task you with finding more Atlas Skews, running Astral Alignment several times, and completing three Strikes, then you’ll eventually get access to a special mission where you can finally wield Agers Scepter in all its cold, icy glory. If you want to make it even better than it already is, you’ll need to acquire the Exotic Catalyst for it and then upgrade it to unlock its full potential. If you still need to get Agers Scepter and its catalyst, we’ve got you covered with every step in the A Hollow Coronation Exotic quest.

