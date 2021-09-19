VIDEO: Take a Closer Look at the BMW iX’s Interesting Features
Love it or hate it, the BMW iX is the brand’s most ambitious car since the i3. When that car debuted back in 2014, its oddball looks and funky interior weren’t for everyone. However, appreciation for the quirky Bimmer has increased since then and fans now enjoy its weird styling and unique cabin. By that logic, the iX might grow on all of us over the years and, if it does, it’s because fans will grow to appreciate many of its unique features and designs, as seen in this new video from Autogefühl.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0