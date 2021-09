A lot of NWHL/PHF players were on the move this off-season, which is something I can identify with. Being as how we’re in the same boat I thought it’d be fun series to put together, to see what they’re going through as they prepare for Season 7. Once a week-ish in this space we’ll get the low down on what’s up with a familiar face in a new place. Batting leadoff is defender Rachael Ade, who joins the Metropolitan Riveters blueline after spending parts of three seasons with the Connecticut Whale.

