Tobin's Fight Show: Yoel Romero Loses Bellator Debut, UFC 266 Preview

It’s a dual event Saturday this weekend, with both the UFC and Bellator going head to head, but the most intriguing name on both cards may very well be Yoel Romero. At 44 years old, Romero is ready to make his promotional debut at Bellator 266 in San Jose, Calif., and he’s got a top contender right off the bat in former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero never was quite able to claim UFC gold, losing interim and undisputed middleweight title fights to Robert Whittaker before closing out his tenure with a lackluster loss to current champ Israel Adesanya. For the one interim shot he did win by knockout against Luke Rockhold, Romero was two pounds overweight, which meant he wasn’t eligible for the title.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO