Tobin's Fight Show: Yoel Romero Loses Bellator Debut, UFC 266 Preview
Tobin recaps Yoel Romero losing his Bellator debut to Phil Davis. Anthony Smith beats Ryan Spann and calls out for a rematch with Aleksandar Rakić. Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk next week. How impressive does AJ need to look against the former cruiserweight champ? UFC 266 is coming up with two title fights. Can Alexander Volkanovski keep his title reign going? Plus what will Nick Diaz look like in his return against Robbie Lawler?www.audacy.com
Comments / 0