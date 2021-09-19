CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Tobin's Fight Show: Yoel Romero Loses Bellator Debut, UFC 266 Preview

By Brendan Tobin
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobin recaps Yoel Romero losing his Bellator debut to Phil Davis. Anthony Smith beats Ryan Spann and calls out for a rematch with Aleksandar Rakić. Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk next week. How impressive does AJ need to look against the former cruiserweight champ? UFC 266 is coming up with two title fights. Can Alexander Volkanovski keep his title reign going? Plus what will Nick Diaz look like in his return against Robbie Lawler?

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Phil Davis ecstatic to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator, plans to make ‘the fight difficult for Yoel’

Phil Davis is eager to get the chance to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator. In the main event of Bellator 266 on September 18 in San Jose the two will share the cage. Davis is coming off the grand prix loss Romero will be moving up to light heavyweight for is debut. It’s an intriguign mathup and for Davis, when he got the call he would be fighting Romero, he says it was an immediate yes.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spinning Back Clique: Triller fallout, DWCS contract frenzy, Romero's Bellator title prospects, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, we cover the aftermath of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, as well as talk Dana White’s Contender Series’ apparently new approach and more.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Bellator 266: Watch Phil 'Mr Wonderful' Davis vs Yoel Romero on the BBC

Venue: SAP Centre, San Jose, California Date: Saturday, 18 September. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 BST. MMA legend Yoel Romero will make his Bellator debut against former light-heavyweight world champion Phil 'Mr Wonderful' Davis at Bellator 266 on Saturday. After a seven-year stint in UFC, Romero...
UFC
chatsports.com

By The Numbers: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero

An immediate chance to join the ranks of Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight elite greets Yoel Romero in his long-awaited promotional debut. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist and longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship contender will toe the line against Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner on Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Romero enters the cage on a career-worst three-fight losing streak. The American Top Team mainstay last competed at UFC 248, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya on March 7, 2020.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksandar Rakić
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Yoel Romero
Person
Ryan Spann
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Robbie Lawler
FanSided

Bellator 266: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero card, start time, channel guide

Bellator 266: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero full fight card, start time, channel guide. Bellator 266 is set to go down on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, starting at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the preliminary card on YouTube and the main card on Showtime. In the headliner, Bellator newcomer Yoel Romero looks to make a statement against Phil Davis. Both fighters need a win, and the matchup stylistically makes it even more intriguing.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Photo: Yoel Romero has a disturbing look on his face ahead of Bellator 266

Whatever that expression on Yoel Romero’s face is, please keep it away from this writer. Romero is preparing for his previously delayed Bellator debut when he headlines Bellator 266 opposite Phil Davis, taking place inside SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sat., Sept. 18 via Showtime. “The Soldier of God” shared a photo of himself ahead of the fight and, well, it’s something.
UFC
mmanews.com

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero Fight Card

Bellator 266 will air on Saturday, September 18 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Usually, when Bellator shifts from Friday to a Saturday card it’s for a good reason. This time, it is for the light-heavyweight main event featuring the debut of Yoel Romero in Bellator MMA. He looks to break into the light-heavyweight rankings against former Bellator champion and number three ranked, Phil Davis.
UFC
mmanews.com

Yoel Romero Claims He Was In Serious Negotiations For Jake Paul Fight

According to former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero, he was in line to fight Jake Paul before Ben Askren but implies the YouTuber turned boxer canceled the potential showdown. Widespread shock ran through the MMA community when many were surprised to find out that “The Soldier Of God” was released...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero shares terrifying new photo ahead of Bellator debut

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero shared a terrifying new photo ahead of his Bellator debut this weekend. Romero makes his long-awaited Bellator debut this Saturday night when he faces off against former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero was originally set to fight Anthony Johnson during the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, but he was forced out of the tournament due to an eye injury. Now that Romero is healthy, he will be making his Bellator debut as expected this weekend when he faces off against the tough Davis.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero reveals he was in talks to box Jake Paul but Paul’s team canceled the fight: ‘They don’t want to face a real fighter’

Yoel Romero was close to boxing Jake Paul but the YouTuber’s team didn’t want it. When Romero was released from the UFC, he was looking at options and one fight that was offered was to box Paul. At the time, Paul just knocked out Nate Robinson and was looking to fight a real fighter, yet when Romero showed interest in the bout, Paul and his team decided to cancel the fight and went with Ben Askren instead.
UFC
USA Today

Ahead of Bellator debut, Yoel Romero at peace with UFC tenure: 'I don't think I left anything undone'

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Yoel Romero enters Bellator with a clear mind and a clear slate. “The Soldier of God” makes his long-awaited promotional debut against Phil Davis at Bellator 266 after months on the sidelines due to an eye injury. A member of the UFC roster from 2013-2020, Romero (13-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) fought for a title three times but was unsuccessful in each attempt. Despite not winning gold, Romero is content when he reflects back on his tenure with the promotion.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Yoel Romero Opens Up on Leaving UFC and New Lease on Life in Bellator

When 13-fight UFC veteran Yoel Romero learned that his time with the promotion was over, he did what he always does in times of strife: He trusted that it was all part of God's plan. "Everything in life has a beginning and an end," the 44-year-old Cuban told Bleacher Report...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
combatpress.com

Will Yoel Romero Make an Impact in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Division?

Saturday night, former UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero will make a much-anticipated Bellator debut, when he faces fellow veteran Phil Davis in the main event of Bellator 266. Although, this will be Romero’s first light heavyweight bout in 10 years. Romero signed with Bellator in December of 2020. He was...
UFC
USA Today

Video: Will Yoel Romero win Bellator gold after coming up short in UFC?

It’s a dual event Saturday this weekend, with both the UFC and Bellator going head to head, but the most intriguing name on both cards may very well be Yoel Romero. At 44 years old, Romero is ready to make his promotional debut at Bellator 266 in San Jose, Calif., and he’s got a top contender right off the bat in former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero never was quite able to claim UFC gold, losing interim and undisputed middleweight title fights to Robert Whittaker before closing out his tenure with a lackluster loss to current champ Israel Adesanya. For the one interim shot he did win by knockout against Luke Rockhold, Romero was two pounds overweight, which meant he wasn’t eligible for the title.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Bellator 266 odds: Yoel Romero slight underdog in promotional debut against Phil Davis

On this 18th day of September in the year 2021, Bellator 266 will be taking place before UFC 266 happens later this month. Tonight’s headliner will see the promotional debut of a superhuman freak-athlete known as Yoel Romero, who will be taking on the company’s former 205-pound champion, Phil Davis. Bloody Elbow is here with the betting lines for Romero’s return to light heavyweight, as well as for the rest of the Bellator 266 lineup.
UFC
USA Today

Bellator 266 predictions: Who's taking Yoel Romero over ex-champ Phil Davis?

Bellator is back in its Northern California home base this week for the first time in two years, and there’s a high-profile promotional debut atop the card. Bellator 266 takes place Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Yoel Romero talks return to Showtime and the possibility of Boxing

Yoel Romero tests skills against Phil Davis of Bellator 266. The mixed martial arts broadcast transpires on Showtime and the card emanates from SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 18th. Romero is a multi-time UFC middleweight title challenger and will be making his Bellator debut here but...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy