Ref's Refusal To Give Zlatan Ibrahimović The Match Ball After Hattrick Remembered

By James Aldred
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As one of the most opinionated and intimidating players in history, it's no surprise that very few people in football have stood up to AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović. However, one extremely rare occasion in which the Swede was left speechless has been remembered this week. Back in 2015, when the 39 year old was in the colours of French giants PSG, referee Tony Chapron did not hand the striker the match ball after netting a hattrick against Lorient.

