..I think a lot of it just comes down more to egos and money. But everything should be on the table so to speak. FTR, I know two individuals that recently had Covid pretty bad...one was even vaccinated but took a turn for the worse and the other (not vaccinated) literally was preparing to not survive it as he kept getting worse. One was prescribed Remdesivir, the other was prescribed Ivermectin. Both are now fully recovered. Might be a coincidence...might have been a placebo effect...might have actually been the drugs themselves. I know what those individuals think though.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO