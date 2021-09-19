Maybe an ass kicking ..

Using 24/7's rankings, we're at #6 as of this moment. If I understand the projections, and if Dunn commits to UVa, Virginia will be ranked #3. That said, there are still 22 recruits in 24/7's Top 50 who are uncommitted, and another 17 in their second 50 (if I am reading things correctly, 24/7 is no longer listing those who have signed with Overtime Elite or G League Ignite). Presumably, Kentucky will finish with the #1 class, In fact, it's difficult to fathom how all the prospects with crystal balls predicting a Kentucky commitment will be able to do so. Meanwhile, Oregon, UCLA, and Kansas all still have two scholarships available. Indiana, where Woodson is enjoying some early recruiting success, has three openings. I believe Virginia has a good shot at a Top 10 finish, but it is hard to say how things are going to shake out. Of course, it doesn't matter that much where UVa is ranked because we all know that this is a great recruiting class destined to do some marvelous things! Go 'Hoos!!!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO