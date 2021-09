President Biden is being forced to referee congressional Democrats in hopes of saving his top two domestic priorities from being felled by intraparty divisions. Mr. Biden is set to host Wednesday at the White House Democratic leaders and senators who hold swing votes. In a series of meetings, the president will stress the need for Democratic unity, especially as the House prepares to vote next week on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and the Senate works on Mr. Biden’s $3.5 trillion domestic spending bill.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO