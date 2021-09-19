CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Hightower: Work, Sweat, Die: The Price of Really Hot Jobs

By Jim Hightower
Twin Falls Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a hot topic for Labor Day: Heat. It’s been a hell of a hot summer, exploding the tops off thermometers with deadly triple-digit readings across the country, including in far northern regions that’ve almost never seen such extremes. As we’re learning, week after week of debilitating heat intensifies wildfires, causes electric grids to fail, kills millions of wild animals (including fish), burns up crops and concentrates toxic air.

Twin Falls Times-News

Jim Hightower: Can the Rest of the Nation Follow Alabama?

Here are two terms that you don’t expect to see together: “the state of Alabama” and “progressive leader.” (OK, I’m a Texan and so have no standing to point at the rank regressiveness of any other state government ... but still, Alabama?) And yet — even with its well-earned reputation as a bastion of Jim Crow vote theft, plutocratic anti-worker policies and right-wing nutballism — the Camellia State has flowered as a model of strong progressive action in one area of critical public importance: Quality child care.
ALABAMA STATE
signalscv.com

Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
State
California State
State
Florida State
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
okcfox.com

Know the Law: How Legal Fees Really Work

Know the Law with our friend at West, Ylla & Gosney Law Firm. Attorney Will Gosney is back on Living Oklahoma to share what legal fees really mean for you and the lawyer working on your case. You can find West, Ylla & Gosney Law Firm at 8 S.W. 89th...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jim Hightower
Times and Democrat

All-natural cleaning tips that really work

Rather than build a collection of detergent and antibacterial sprays in the cupboard under your kitchen sink you may be surprised to find that there are some great natural solutions already sitting in your fridge or pantry.
LIFESTYLE
fashionista.com

This Is What Beauty Media and Branding Jobs Really Pay in 2021

Every year, we conduct a survey of fashion industry professionals to find out, and share, what they're earning at their jobs. This year, for the first time, we're also delving into the beauty industry, with a special focus on the people who help bring beauty to the masses through journalism, content creation, PR, marketing and more. The results bring transparency to what people in popular fields are making these days, on average.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
velillum.com

RU58841 Results: Does It Really Work?

While many believe that hair loss is found in men only, it can occur in both genders and happen overnight! If you’re experiencing hair loss you’re not alone. Baldness can cause trouble with confidence, covering up, and frustrations dreaming of full and thick hair again. Have you heard about RU58841? Read on to explore more about this potential treatment for hair loss and read about RU58841 results today!
HAIR CARE
healthdigest.com

Does Microwaving Your Kitchen Sponge Really Work?

Some people replace their dish sponges as often as they change their sheets, while others wait until the sponge is crumbling apart before swapping it for a new one. You may not think much about your sponge, perhaps because you use dish soap on it, or because its doesn't seem like a particularly important household item, and if this sounds like you, prepare to be alarmed.
VIRUS
goodmenproject.com

10 Strategies That Really Work for Dealing With a Crap Day

Anyone can have a crappy day — or week, or month. But there are practical and readily available solutions to get to the other side of a bad day. Perhaps we are similar? I consider myself fortunate, resilient and optimistic. But I have never witnessed a tougher two years. This week alone, I am having a hard time keeping up with all the dramatic and upsetting news out there. And that’s on top of the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations because of the stunning selfishness of people who don’t believe in science (or “did their own research”) or don’t understand that they protect themselves and others, including their children if they get vaccinated.
HEALTH
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Downtown Twin Falls a pleasant surprise

My family and I recently spent a weekend in Twin Falls while visiting an elderly relative nearby. On Saturday night, we walked to the downtown area and what a pleasant surprise awaited us. While many smaller cities have downtowns that are often moribund, the scene in Twin Falls was anything...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Times-News

Plane tips backward during unloading in Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board. United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it's nose was pointing in the air...
IDAHO STATE
elreporterosf.com

The benefits of supplementing with fish oil

08/31/2021 – You’ve heard it dozens of times: fatty or oily fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel and trout are good for your health, despite their abundance of fat. In fact, it is the high fat content of their oils that makes them healthy. These blue fish are full of omega-3 fatty acids, the good fats, and the American Heart Association recommends that you eat at least two servings of these fish twice a week.
EPA
CBS Sacramento

‘Torture Orchard’ At UC Davis Stresses Trees To Find Which Ones Are Drought Tolerant

WINTERS (CBS13) — It’s come to be known as a “torture orchard” – researchers stressing trees to determine which are drought tolerant and design varieties for commercial food production. “When it comes to overhead irrigation, there’s a lot of water on the plants – a lot of water on the roots – and this is going to encourage disease,” said Thomas Gradziel, a plant breeder. Gradziel goes with the flow when it comes to water and what it does to plants and trees. “With drip irrigation with smaller trees, we’re getting that water directly to the roots,” Gradziel said. He walked us through an almond...
DAVIS, CA

