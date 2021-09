The British pound had been bouncing around in a triangle for a while, and as we broke down below the bottom of it during the trading session on Wednesday, it appeared that Thursday could have kicked off a rather nasty selling opportunity. The market has turned around to break above the 1.37 handle, and then above there to break above the 200 day EMA. As we are closing towards the top of the candlestick, then it is likely that we could try to go higher, but there is still an absolute ton of resistance just above that could come into play.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO