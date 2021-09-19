Paynt Points: Kevin Garnett And ‘The Quest For The Best’
I wonder what it’s like to support a franchise where you can have debates about the greatest player to lace them up in those colors. Do Los Angeles Lakers fans have some sort of annual get-together where they parley about Kobe and Magic and Kareem? Strange thought. Anyway, the Minnesota Timberwolves have Kevin Garnett. I don’t care about Boston. He is ours. We love him. Our get-together would last about 45 milliseconds.www.canishoopus.com
