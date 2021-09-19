CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paynt Points: Kevin Garnett And ‘The Quest For The Best’

By Jake Paynting
Canis Hoopus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wonder what it’s like to support a franchise where you can have debates about the greatest player to lace them up in those colors. Do Los Angeles Lakers fans have some sort of annual get-together where they parley about Kobe and Magic and Kareem? Strange thought. Anyway, the Minnesota Timberwolves have Kevin Garnett. I don’t care about Boston. He is ours. We love him. Our get-together would last about 45 milliseconds.

Paul Pierce Says The Boston Celtics Big 3 Was Different From Today's Superteams: "We Got Lucky With The Draft Pick, The Trade, And Kevin Garnett Dropping His No-Trade Clause."

The 2008 NBA champions Boston Celtics are seen as the benchmark of superteams since they teamed up Paul Pierce with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the summer of 2007. That team went to win one NBA championship in two trips to the Finals, becoming one of the best squads in the league. That Big 3 left a big mark, starting a trend for the rest of the association. That's why many people believe those Celtics are responsible for the superteam tendency we saw in the 2010s.
NBA
The Best Destinations For John Wall If He Is Bought Out: 5 Contenders Can Use An All-Star Point Guard

John Wall is 31 years old, but he has a ton of mileage on his body due to the countless injuries he suffered throughout his career. Wall managed to play like an All-Star and one of the best point guards in the league in the 2017 season, but his career would be sidetracked the following year where he only appeared in 41 games. Since then, Wall has only appeared in 72 games over 3 seasons.
NBA
Anthony Edwards
Kevin Garnett
Kevin Love
Jaden Mcdaniels
The Best 3-Point Shooters in NBA 2K22

If you haven’t played NBA 2K games in the past years, you should know that hitting three-point shots is a must-know to improve your offensive arsenal. Having a great three-point shooter in your starting lineup is the first of all steps. Many of them will lack in other regards such as dunking, playmaking, rebounding, or defending, but you must have at least one in your team. Once you get a great three-pointer, the next step is to learn his shooting mechanic to time his releases to perfections and get greens left and right.
NBA
Paynt Points: What Lineups Do We Want To See?

It took the entire summer — and then some — to get the pens to paper, but Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan McLaughlin finally inked multi-year deals this week with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Just like that, the gang is officially back together, folks. In this week’s episode of Paynt Points, host...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quest#Magic#Rise Network#Sb Nation#Paynt Points
Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 55 - Who Should Be the Timberwolves Starters & the McLaughlin and Vanderbilt Signings

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled mightily defensively over the course of, well, forever. There's been few glimmers of defensive fortitude that didn’t involve Kevin Garnett. So, as the Wolves are trying to decide who should be their 5th starter, it’s looking like it’ll come down to two people: a.) the team’s defensive advanced stats darling power forward or b.) the shooting guard who’s had his defensive struggles.
NBA
Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Firing of Gersson Rosas

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of The Athletic to discuss the firing of Gersson Rosas and what this signals for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In which Dane and Britt discuss:. The rumblings of discontentment between Rosas and the rest of the Wolves organization and front office. Why...
NBA
Best bets to lead NBA in points, rebounds, assists, 3-pointers

While betting on NBA awards markets can be rewarding if you get it right, it's often frustrating for bettors who make the "right" call but are foiled by narrative, injuries, or simply poor voting outcomes. That isn't the case with betting statistical leaders, where the NBA's best often rise to...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
Mavericks have parted ways with controversial executive

After the exits of GM Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle earlier this offseason, the Dallas Mavericks are seeing another high-profile departure. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that the Mavs have parted ways with controversial executive Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris. The move was not a firing however, Townsend adds. Voulgaris’ contract simply expired and was not renewed by new GM Nico Harrison.
NBA
Sha'carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
CELEBRITIES
