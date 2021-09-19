Paynt Points: Kevin Garnett And ‘The Quest For The Best’

If you haven’t played NBA 2K games in the past years, you should know that hitting three-point shots is a must-know to improve your offensive arsenal. Having a great three-point shooter in your starting lineup is the first of all steps. Many of them will lack in other regards such as dunking, playmaking, rebounding, or defending, but you must have at least one in your team. Once you get a great three-pointer, the next step is to learn his shooting mechanic to time his releases to perfections and get greens left and right.

