Public Health

‘Compassion Fatigue’ Hitting US Doctors, Report Says

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 4 days ago
A report in The Guardian says U.S. physicians treating unvaccinated patients are “succumbing to compassion fatigue” as a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases sweeps across the country. Dr. Michelle Shu, a 29-year-old emergency medicine resident, said medical school did not prepare her to handle the misinformation unvaccinated patients believe about...

Stop Hate
4d ago

The unvaccinated only care about themselves they don't care about the other lives they're putting in danger.

MedicalXpress

Concerns over mental health of doctors increase as COVID surge hits hospitals

We seek their advice when we're not well. They comfort us with their expertise, and we trust them to perform life-saving procedures in high-risk scenarios. Yet, from the outside, we often don't appreciate the stressors that come with being a highly skilled medical doctor and the mental health toll this uniquely high-pressure occupation can take.
MENTAL HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

The COVID-19 vaccine has been effective, but some Louisiana health care workers are still skeptical

In spite of overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine protects against death and serious illness, one-third of health care workers surveyed across Louisiana are not convinced vaccines are necessary to end the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the preliminary results of a Louisiana Department of Health survey of roughly 10,000 medical workers. The survey, which began […] The post The COVID-19 vaccine has been effective, but some Louisiana health care workers are still skeptical appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
North Denver News

Denver, CO
Newspaper of record for North Denver

