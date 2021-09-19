Sixers’ Ben Simmons hit with James Harden truth bomb by Kendrick Perkins
It’s only a matter of time before Ben Simmons ultimately gets sent packing from the Philadelphia 76ers. The where and when, however, feel far from being resolved. The latest news is that the Sixers star may not show up for training camp at all, which the team can punish with a rather hefty fine. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins recently weighed in on the matter, bringing up another formerly disgruntled star in James Harden.clutchpoints.com
