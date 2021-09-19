CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers’ Ben Simmons hit with James Harden truth bomb by Kendrick Perkins

By R.P. Salao
 4 days ago
It’s only a matter of time before Ben Simmons ultimately gets sent packing from the Philadelphia 76ers. The where and when, however, feel far from being resolved. The latest news is that the Sixers star may not show up for training camp at all, which the team can punish with a rather hefty fine. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins recently weighed in on the matter, bringing up another formerly disgruntled star in James Harden.

Kenneth Covert
4d ago

So tired of Rich Paul name coming up all the tIME seems as though folks WHO DONT LOOK LIKE HIM have a real problem with his success. When WHITE agents did the same thing with their clients NOBODY COMMENTED. U

