New World Beta First Impressions Review

If you were to bet me $20 that Amazon would be making an MMORPG at some point, I would still find some reason to not give it to you. Amazon games announced 3 new PC games to try to break into the market for, let’s just say, more notoriety than anything else. Their first announced game, Breakaway, was quietly silenced and thrown under the rug to the surprise of no one. While its second game, Crucible, was taken out of beta, put back in beta, only to be canceled afterward. So, with not the best track record I wouldn’t blame you for being cautious of their new ambitious MMO, New World.