CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New World Beta First Impressions Review

By Ulysses Martinez
gameverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were to bet me $20 that Amazon would be making an MMORPG at some point, I would still find some reason to not give it to you. Amazon games announced 3 new PC games to try to break into the market for, let’s just say, more notoriety than anything else. Their first announced game, Breakaway, was quietly silenced and thrown under the rug to the surprise of no one. While its second game, Crucible, was taken out of beta, put back in beta, only to be canceled afterward. So, with not the best track record I wouldn’t blame you for being cautious of their new ambitious MMO, New World.

gameverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ gets an official release time

Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected now has an official release time for its September 23 launch date. Fans of Diablo 2 who have been waiting for Resurrected to launch will be able to download the game from 4 PM BST (8 AM PT) on September 23 from Blizzard’s BattleNet service.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World open beta is one of the most played games on Steam on day one

The open beta for Amazon Games’ upcoming MMORPG, New World, is now live and has almost 150,000 concurrent players on day one. Many New World players were dissatisfied with the game during its closed beta phase last month, but now many more players have the chance to test out New World before the game officially launches later this month with the changes that Amazon made to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Request Access to the New World Open Beta

Do you want to get in to the next New World Open Beta? Here's how to do it. Amazon Games' highly anticipated MMORPG, New World, has received wide acclaim from content creators and streamers who managed to gain access to either its open or closed beta. After getting a bit of player feedback during those periods, the studio decided to delay its launch to implement the suggestions and make the game as good as it can be.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#New Genesis#Game Mechanics#Mobile Games#Mmo#Amazon Games#First Impressions#Runescape#Xp
gamepressure.com

New World Open Beta Launches

Open beta tests of New World, one of the most promising MMORPGs of the year, launched on Steam. Open beta of New World, the MMORPG from Amazon Games, has launched. Those interested in pre-release tests of this game should go to Steam, where they can download it. The open beta...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Betawatch: New World’s open beta is live all weekend

Is it truly happening? Is New World going to finally launch after so many delays and restructuring of its content? Maybe! But while it’s not launching right now, it is in open beta at this point, so that’s a pretty useful milestone for it to hit! We’re getting ever closer by degrees.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Does New World Open Beta progress carry over?

In New World, you may be wondering if you can keep your save. New World, Amazon Games Studio's latest MMORPG, is almost here. With a brand new open beta out there and the launch later this month, there are some unanswered questions. Here's whether open beta progress carries over to the full release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Impressions – PS5 Features, Maps, Game Modes and More

Call of Duty is back and this time it’s going back to a setting the franchise never seems to forget - World War 2. However, Call of Duty: Vanguard is making use of modern technologies, with its foundation laid in the Modern Warfare (2019) engine, along with being a cross-gen title. These changes do seem to help the experience, as I noted during my time in Vanguard’s closed beta on the PS5 this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

New World Open Beta Patch Notes & Highlights

From September 9 to September 12, Amazon Games’ New World will be an open beta. With the new open beta, players get to test the content once again before it officially releases on September 28. Players can test out the content from the Closed Beta again. The main difference is the massive balance changes made to weapons and content. Amazon Games has released the New World Open Beta Patch Notes. These notes target the worst offenders and include many bug fixes. This is a list of all the major changes.
VIDEO GAMES
Bleacher Report

Deathloop Review: Gameplay Impressions, Videos and Speedrunning Tips

Deathloop wants to throw would-be players for a loop—in the best way possible. The latest supernatural action and mystery effort from developer Arkane Studios exhibits plenty of the traits found in previous, beloved efforts like Dishonored and Prey. It drops the player into the world of Blackreef, where they're stuck...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Frozen Flame Closed Beta Impressions

Dreamside Interactive has created a fantasy setting that I want to love with the open-world survival RPG Frozen Flame. The stylized environment looks great, and I found myself running from one location to another, wondering what I would find next. Unfortunately, while I understand that it is currently in closed beta and that much is still subject to change, some underlying issues kept me from enjoying Frozen Flame to the extent I would have liked.
RECIPES
New Scientist

The Story of Looking review: A new film examines the visual world

NOT long before I watched The Story of Looking, I was shown an image of the inside of my eye. At my annual sight check-up, I’d agreed to something called an optical coherence tomography scan, examining the surface of my retina for abnormalities. One picture resembled a red sun, lined...
MOVIES
gamepur.com

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta is already a vast improvement from last year – hands-on impressions

The battles of World War 2 were reimagined exclusively on the PS5 last weekend with the open beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and so far, it has been a tour de force of FPS game design. The new Patrol mode is a riveting new way to play the tried-and-true Call of Duty formula, while the escalation of destructible environments is a welcome addition to that boots-on-the-ground gameplay. There are some annoyances spruced throughout, but overall, this might be the entry to bring lapsed Call of Duty fans back to the series they know and love.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Global Chat: New World beta pleases some, fails to grab others

The buzz around MMO Town these days is on New World, and specifically, the open beta that wrapped up last week. So far, the verdict seems pretty positive!. SparkoMarcoGaming said, “Overall my first impressions of the game were good, it looks nice even on low settings, and the quests were straight-forward.” Alysianah Noire noted that “it didn’t disappoint,” saying, “From where I sit, New World has the early staying power of Guild Wars 2. Only an onerous cash shop, dearth of new content, or severely broken mechanics can defeat the successful base game.”
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta Delay: New Beta Dates & reasons for delay

Battlefield 2042 was scheduled to be released early in the October, but has now been delayed. The Battlefield 2042 Beta Delay has been seen by the community as the right move and fans speculate performance tweaks and further modifying it. The game is a FPS shooter and the hype around...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Halo Infinite's' new beta sounds much better than its first

Halo Infinite's first beta was a mostly underwhelming affair, but its second round of testing is shaping up to be a lot more exciting. As revealed by a lengthy blog post over at Halo Waypoint, these tests will show off the game's 4 v. 4 Arena mode, as well as the much-anticipated return of its Big Team Battle mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Fight Zack Snyder’s Zombies In Real-Life In This Immersive ‘Army of the Dead’ Virtual Reality Experience

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. All aboard! The Sin City Taco Truck is accepting new passengers, but only if you’re willing to kill some zombies. Netflix’s  “Army of the Dead” virtual reality experience allows visitors to transport themselves to the apocalyptic zombie-infested world from the streamer’s hit movie, and embark on an action-packed heist as gun-toting mercenaries. The immersive VR tour, titled Viva Las Vengeance, debuted in July but serves...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy