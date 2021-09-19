Local nonprofits benefit from donations from Greater New Orleans Foundation, Mrs. Gayle Benson
On Friday, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Mrs. Gayle Benson announced $1,117,000 in immediate assistance grants to local nonprofits leading disaster response. Generous matching funds were provided by Mrs. Gayle Benson ($466,000) and the Dick J. Guidry Fund ($150,000). The Foundation has now distributed nearly $1.8 million in three rounds of grants in Hurricane Ida Relief. Since activating the Disaster Response & Restoration Fund, over 1100 individuals have contributed and over $4 million has been raised. Match funding from the Dick J. Guidry Fund was granted to support nonprofits in South Lafourche.www.houmatimes.com
