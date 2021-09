The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region will end the regional closure order affecting National Forests in California at 11:59 p.m. on today, Wednesday, September 15th, two days prior to the original end date of September 17th. However, forest-wide closures will remain in place and be extended until midnight on September 22nd on the Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino, and Cleveland National Forests in Southern California due to local weather and fire factors, as well as a temporary strain on firefighting resources supporting large fires in other areas of the state.

