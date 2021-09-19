CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Fully Loaded 2022 Subaru BRZ Costs Nearly $40,000

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the all-new Subaru BRZ is one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive sports cars on the market with a starting price of $27,995 excluding destination charges. That makes it a sports car bargain when you consider it doesn't cost much more than the outgoing model despite its wealth of improvements. That said, the price hikes up as soon as you start adding options. If you want to find out how much all the optional extras cost, the online configurator for the 2022 Subaru BRZ is now live.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

C7 Corvette ZR1's 755-HP Supercharged LT5 V8 Is Dead

It was bound to happen at some point and it finally has. General Motors' one and only supercharged LT5 V8 engine has officially been discontinued. Motor Trend has confirmed the news. This should not come as a big shock, especially since the automaker made it clear the engine would only stick around for a single production year. Not only was the LT5 available as a crate engine, but it also powered a certain supercar: the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A Single Line Nearly Ruined The Whole Nissan Z's Design

In the run-up to the introduction of the all-new Nissan Z car, the Japanese firm is exploring the model's heritage. This week Nissan is taking us on a trip down design memory lane by introducing the two men responsible for the new Z car's design: Naoyuki Ohkoshi and Takuya Yamashita.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Subaru WRX

Subaru finally took the wraps off the all-new, fifth-gen 2022 WRX. The car rides on a new platform, features a new engine, and comes with a whole lot of other upgrades inside out. You even get to choose between a performance-tuned CVT and a manual gearbox. While it doesn’t look too different from its predecessors, the automaker has made quite a few changes to make it more performance-oriented and engaging. The price isn’t revealed, but Subaru mentioned that the new WRX will arrive at the dealerships early next year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Brz#Sports Cars#Premium#Michelin Pilot Sport 4#Wr Blue Pearl#Crystal Black Silica#Magnetite Gray Metallic#Ignition Red#Ice Silver Metallic#Sapphire Blue#Sti
Union Leader

Auto review: Subaru's BRZ track rat is fun, 'ffordable, and finally fixed

LIME ROCK PARK, Conn. — Short but sweet, Lime Rock is one of America’s most formidable race tracks. It features double-apex turns, elevation changes and the Diving Turn — one of the most heart-in-your-throat downhill bends this side of Cedar Point’s Millennium Force. But my 2022 Subaru BRZ tester likes...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Redesigned Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ Still Look the Same

Both the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ share the same basic platform — this isn’t really news to anyone. However, for 2022, each model is due for a much-needed redesign, giving each manufacturer the opportunity to give these affordable sports cars more individuality to set them apart. However, even the redesigned models of the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ still manages to look almost exactly the same, so much so that from a distance, you might not even be able to tell them apart.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Subaru BRZ Refines the Breed

The Subaru BRZ is the sort of car that really shouldn't exist anymore. At least, not from a beancounter standpoint; after all, with present-day buyers eschewing coupes for crossovers and the future all but assuredly dominated by electric vehicles that'll cost manufacturers billions every year between now and then to develop, spending money on an affordable, playful two-door sports car that few people will buy seems like the last thing an automaker would do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Road & Track

Build Your Own 2022 BRZ With Subaru's New Configurator

The configurator site for Subaru's newly refreshed 2022 BRZ sports car is now live, giving prospective buyers the chance to build their own 228-hp rear-wheel-drive coupe. Options are few and far between, but the list of add-on accessories is bigger than ever before. There are really only two options to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Top Speed

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness

Now in its fifth generation, the Forester is entering the 2022 model year with a series of updates necessary to keep the model fresh. Subaru gives the SUV a redesigned front fascia, with updated grille, headlights and fog light covers. But, the most important update to the lineup is the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Lands With Powerful Turbo V6 And Tech-Filled Interior

The third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra bowed this evening during the Baltimore Ravens/Kansas City Cheifs NFL game. We don't want to paint with a broad brush here, but this is a good move considering truck buyers and football lovers cross over hard in the Venn diagram of life. The new Tundra is not an evolution, but a revolution. There's no V8 option in this full sizer, and taking a page from Ram's book, it now rides on coilsprings instead of leaf springs.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford GT Sounds Ungodly Hitting 150 MPH On The Autobahn

The Ford GT won't be around for much longer but the iconic supercar will be remembered and admired long after Ford stops making them. The lucky few customers who have actually been able to buy one have been able to sell their GTs for astronomical prices not long after acquiring them. Quite simply, this 660-horsepower Ferrari-beater is a special machine that deserves every bit of the adoration it's received since its launch. We can think of few better places to stretch the GT's legs than the autobahn in Germany, and that's exactly what AutoTopNL had the privilege of doing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Dishes The Details On V6-Powered Emira First Edition

It's been a few months since Lotus lifted the wraps off the Emira, the company's first new sports car in over a decade and the replacement for the Evora, Elise, and Exige. Since then, Lotus has revealed a hardcore GT4 racing version of the new entry-level sports car, but details of the roadgoing version were somewhat scant. Not anymore. The British automaker has revealed the full specifications and pricing details for the fully loaded Emira V6 First Edition, including how much power its V6 makes.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The History Of The Inimitable Volkswagen Jetta GLI

The Volkswagen Jetta is one of the German automaker's most successful models here in America, and the latest one is set to continue that trend. Recently, Volkswagen gave us a little history lesson on the spritely sedan, but as much as we enjoyed it, we were a little disappointed to find that the Jetta GLI, or the GTI version of the Jetta, was hardly mentioned. The reason for that is because Volkswagen wanted to give us a proper rundown on how the sporty Jetta came to be, and now we get to tell you about that and the many decades of the so-called 'GTI with a trunk'.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Priced From Under $23,000

Back in June, Honda revealed the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback, and although some have bemoaned its relatively boring styling, most others will love that it looks a lot more elegant than the last model. Whatever your opinion on the styling, the Honda Civic Hatchback is a car we've been looking forward to. And despite worldwide supply issues, production for the little runaround has stayed on track. If you've been waiting to see how the new Civic is priced before pulling the trigger on a new car, we can happily report that it goes on sale today with a starting MSRP of $22,900 excluding destination.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Continental Speed's W12 Gets A Deeper Growl Thanks To Akrapovic Exhaust

When thinking about cars best suited to a blaring exhaust note, a Ferrari or Mercedes-AMG springs to mind more readily than a Bentley. Then again, among the ultra-luxury echelon of automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach, it's Bentley that has tried harder to imbue its cars with a sense of connection to the driver. Perhaps that's why it's not shocking that a new titanium sports exhaust system from Akropovic is now available for the Bentley Continental GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible. The new exhaust system not only saves over 15 pounds but improves throttle response and creates a more distinctive burble.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Is Nearly $9,000 Cheaper Than S-Class

Revealed in April, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS combines the luxury of an S-Class with a fully electric powertrain. Does this mean that a large percentage of S-Class customers will automatically migrate to the new EQS? It's a question we haven't been able to answer accurately since pricing for the new EQS hadn't yet been revealed but we now finally know how much it'll cost.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Is A Smash Hit In America

Just when you thought the Bugatti Chiron couldn't get any better, Bugatti introduced the new Chiron Super Sport back in June. While the more agile Chiron Pur Sport is designed to tackle corners, the new Super Sport is designed for top speed. Flat out, the Chiron Super Sport will reach 273 mph, making it one of the fastest production cars in the world.
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Honda Civic versus 2022 Toyota Corolla

The fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic which is now at dealerships, will certainly be of interest for many small-sedan shoppers. After all, the Civic has been one of the most popular cars sold in America for decades. The most noteworthy change is the Civic’s more conventional styling. You might find it boring, or maybe it’ll be a relief from the previous generation’s generous use of angular creases. Underneath the smoother sheet metal is a similar lineup of engines and a smattering of new features. A popular cross-shopped rival is the Toyota Corolla. The latest generation, which debuted for the...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy