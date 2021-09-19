Fully Loaded 2022 Subaru BRZ Costs Nearly $40,000
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the all-new Subaru BRZ is one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive sports cars on the market with a starting price of $27,995 excluding destination charges. That makes it a sports car bargain when you consider it doesn't cost much more than the outgoing model despite its wealth of improvements. That said, the price hikes up as soon as you start adding options. If you want to find out how much all the optional extras cost, the online configurator for the 2022 Subaru BRZ is now live.carbuzz.com
