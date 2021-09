Yankees ace Gerrit Cole left Tuesday night’s game in the fourth inning with what we later learned was “hamstring tightness.” The next afternoon, the Yankees passed along relatively good news in that the issue appeared to be a minor one, with manager Aaron Boone proclaiming Cole was “off to the treadmill.” Then during the game broadcast on Thursday, reiterating that the Yankees didn’t deem Cole’s situation a serious one (he’s likely to start Tuesday), the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits reported that Cole “did not undergo an MRI” and “worked out the treadmill this afternoon.”

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO