The Sunday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens lived up to all the hype. Before the game, the story was Lamar Jackson never being able to defeat the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. In the end the Ravens somehow pulled off the win with one of the more gutsy fourth down calls in recent memory. Timely turnovers and excellent execution helped the Ravens, but what happened to the Chiefs? They had the momentum for most of the game but just couldn’t pull out the win. Here are a few takeaways for Kansas City.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO