Central Texas Food Bank delivering boxes of food directly to homes through 2021

Standing at 1,142,500 jobs in August, the Austin metropolitan statistical area surpasses the total nonfarm payroll jobs the area had during the last pre-pandemic month. In February 2020, the total nonfarm payroll jobs in the Austin MSA was 1,142,400, according to a report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The Austin MSA includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties. Comparing the top 50 major metros in the country to where they stood in February 2020, Austin ranks as the fourth best performing metro, and San Antonio is ranked 11th. From July to August, the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8% in Austin and 5.4% to 4.8% in San Antonio. Even though the Austin MSA is recovering from spring 2020 pandemic job losses, seven industries have added jobs while five industries have fewer jobs since February 2020, according to the report.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO