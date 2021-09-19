CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travis County, TX

Central Texas Food Bank delivering boxes of food directly to homes through 2021

By Maggie Quinlan
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Central Texas Food Bank is delivering free boxes of groceries directly to food-insecure Travis County residents monthly as part of a program in partnership with the Austin Public Health Neighborhood Services Unit and Amazon, according to a news release from the food bank. Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin regains all pandemic job loss, San Antonio nearly misses top 10 best performing metros in the country

Standing at 1,142,500 jobs in August, the Austin metropolitan statistical area surpasses the total nonfarm payroll jobs the area had during the last pre-pandemic month. In February 2020, the total nonfarm payroll jobs in the Austin MSA was 1,142,400, according to a report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The Austin MSA includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties. Comparing the top 50 major metros in the country to where they stood in February 2020, Austin ranks as the fourth best performing metro, and San Antonio is ranked 11th. From July to August, the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8% in Austin and 5.4% to 4.8% in San Antonio. Even though the Austin MSA is recovering from spring 2020 pandemic job losses, seven industries have added jobs while five industries have fewer jobs since February 2020, according to the report.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Society
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown eatery opens oyster bar, market; Pflugerville community under new management and more Central Texas news

Read the latest business and community news from the Central Texas area. City Post expects to open its full dining room and kitchen, described as a “fine-dining, full-service steakhouse” in October. New Braunfels. Registered behavior technicians work with each child, said Shawdra Janne, operations manager for the New Braunfels location,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Food Distribution#Charity
Community Impact Austin

Clothing boutique now open in Bee Cave

Apricot Lane Boutique opened Sept. 16 at the Hill Country Galleria, 12800 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. The boutique offers affordable clothing and accessories for women of all ages. Fashion consultants are available to assist customers. The Bee Cave location is owned by Tracy Byrne and co-managed by her daughter, Hunter. 737-205-5624.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Kebab Shop open for business in Pflugerville

The Kebab Shop’s location at 18616 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 300, Pflugerville, opened Sept. 7. The restaurant's menu of Mediterranean food includes kebabs; falafel; wraps; and carved chicken, lamb and beef. The Pflugerville location is The Kebab Shop’s 23rd location and its fourth in the Austin area. 512-900-2560. www.thekebabshop.com/location/pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Community Impact Austin

2 locally owned Southwest Austin businesses celebrate milestone anniversaries

1. Creative Pickle, a full-service creative agency, celebrated its 20th anniversary in July. The agency specializes in branding—including naming and business creation, custom website design and development, marketing, and trade show and event design. The team works remotely with a private home studio located on South Lamar Boulevard. Dorie Pickle formed the company in July 2001, and her husband joined as lead web developer in 2007. 512-796-5405.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fairways of Blackhawk under new management by Associa Hill Country

Associa Hill Country has been selected to manage Fairways of Blackhawk, a 476-home community in Pflugerville, in partnership with the community’s board of directors. Associa Hill Country is the local branch of Associa, a company that provides homeowners association management, property management and maintenance services to communities across North America. www.associaonline.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New office building bringing more than 2,000 square feet of office space to central Round Rock in 2022

A new office building is bringing 2,646 square feet of Class A office space to 406 N. Lee St., Round Rock, in 2022. The office building will be located at the northeast corner of Round Rock Avenue and I-35. Turnkey options will be available to tenants when construction is completed. Brokerage services are being provided by Brinegar Properties. 512-940-0188. www.512texas.com/round-rock-lease-class-a-office.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wayback Burgers to open Leander restaurant

Wayback Burgers is planning a Leander restaurant set to open in mid-2022, according to a Sept. 20 release. The burger joint will be built in the Shops at Leander Ridge development at 3651 N. US 183, Leander. The Connecticut-based company specializes in cooked-to-order burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. This will be...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Baylor Scott & White clinic now open on Eagles Nest Street in Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Round Rock Eagles Nest opened Sept. 20 at 3141 Eagles Nest St., Ste. 240, Round Rock. The facility is a dedicated hepatology clinic for the Greater Austin region. The hepatology specialists can help treat a range of liver conditions and diseases, and work to prevent, diagnose, treat and manage the complications of liver disease. 512-509-0200. www.bswhealth.com/locations/round-rock-eagles-nest.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

SMCISD hearing on possible sale of Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos property brings dozens of supporters to meeting Sep. 20

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s Board of Trustees meeting Sep. 20 brought out dozens of residents who voiced concern over the possibility of the sale of the district property that houses the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos (Centro). SMCISD owns the building at 501 S. LBJ Drive...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy