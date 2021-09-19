CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks have the depth to cover injuries vs Titans, mostly

By Todd Vandenberg
Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks have a few injury concerns heading into their home opener vs. the Titans. I believe they’re in great shape to handle these, with one very important exception. That one player has me more than a little worried. As our peerless leader Lee Vowell informed you Friday, the injury...

FanSided

FanSided

