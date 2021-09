It can be difficult to excel in your education when external support is inaccessible – an issue faced by many middle school students aged 11-14. This can lead to stress, anxiety, and a lack of self-confidence. Inspired by my own personal struggles and experiences, I struck upon the idea of creating an app that could ease such difficulties and actually make learning fun. I am hoping that my app, MathZAP, can bridge the academic support gap for interested learners, like myself.

