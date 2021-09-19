Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's 'MusiCreation Station' brings traveling sound lab to Milwaukee neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is harnessing the power of the jam session with its new mobile recording lab. In a first-of-its-kind project, the music school is reaching out beyond the confines of its beautiful lakefront home and into the many neighborhoods of Milwaukee through the MusiCreation Station, a mobile sound lab bringing music teachers and famous local artists to places where such things might be hard to find.www.cbs58.com
