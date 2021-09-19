How to Choose Between a New or Used SUV According to Consumer Reports

The SUV is one of the most popular vehicle segments in America. The crossover is the best-selling vehicle segment in the country. They accounted for 45 percent of all automobile sales in June 2021. The pickup truck comes in second, according to Statista, but sold only 17.6 percent of all automobile sales during that time frame. That’s a massive margin from first to second place. If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, chances are you’re interested in an SUV. Every automaker now has an entire lineup devoted to SUVs, and with so many to choose from, how do you narrow it down? Is it worth buying a new SUV over a used one? Consumer Reports helped us break down how to choose between a new or used SUV.