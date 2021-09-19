UK’s Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to US

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday cast UN climate talks in Glasgow in November as a last chance for humanity as he made a passionate appeal for the world to slash carbon emissions. In a characteristically colorful speech before the United Nations as he seeks success in Glasgow, Johnson urged humanity not to treat the planet as an "indestructible toy" and warned of irreversible damage from climate change. "We will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable -- not just for us but for many other species," he told the General Assembly. "And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity," he said, using the official name for the meeting of the UN climate body's Conference of Parties.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO