UK’s Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to US
4 days ago
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was travelling to the United States on Sunday with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall’s COP26 climate summit in Scotland. Johnson is set to co-host...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged all countries to raise their climate ambitions as the UN Security Council took up the environmental crisis, warning that it is aggravating conflicts.
Blinken pointed to recent record rains in New York that contributed to dozens of deaths and said climate has aggravated conflicts in countries including Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan and Ethiopia.
"The climate crisis isn't coming. It's already here and clear patterns are emerging and its impact, the consequences, are falling disproportionately on vulnerable and low-income populations," Blinken said.
"All our nations must take immediate, bold actions," Blinken said, weeks ahead of high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he revealed that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted.A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers, notably those in Wales, would once again be able to export lamb to the U.S.“I can tell you today that what we’re going to get from the United States now is a...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change, saying humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender. Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and a group of bipartisan Senators to welcome British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the U.S. Senate. The group discussed a host of bilateral and global issues, including climate change, the recent AUKUS security agreement, trade, and demonstrating a united front against global autocracy. “The United States has a special relationship with the United Kingdom,”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday cast UN climate talks in Glasgow in November as a last chance for humanity as he made a passionate appeal for the world to slash carbon emissions.
In a characteristically colorful speech before the United Nations as he seeks success in Glasgow, Johnson urged humanity not to treat the planet as an "indestructible toy" and warned of irreversible damage from climate change.
"We will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable -- not just for us but for many other species," he told the General Assembly.
"And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity," he said, using the official name for the meeting of the UN climate body's Conference of Parties.
The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged humanity to 'grow up' on the topic of climate change during a speech to the United Nations in New York as the threat of global warming continues to rise and countries have no sufficient plans to mitigate the issue. The official said that...
US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.Mr Biden had already doubled the...
NEW YORK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the “very different mood in Washington” about the urgency of dealing with climate change since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. Johnson, who is due to meet Biden at the White House on Tuesday, said the U.S. government was “passionately...
President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to "double" US contributions towards a goal of mobilizing $100 billion for countries hardest-hit by global warming, a move hailed as a rare piece of good news in the climate crisis.
Experts said the announcement would take the American contribution to the commitment, made by developed countries ahead of the 2015 Paris agreement, to approximately $11.4 billion annually.
"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.
The announcement comes weeks before the next major UN climate conference, COP26 in Glasgow. The summit is seen as critical to keeping alive the goal of limiting long term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in less than six weeks, experts said. Running...
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday the world would have to wait to hear from US President Joe Biden about whether the country would pay its fair share in climate finance -- funds for undeveloped nations to face the climate crisis. Johnson and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres held...
Time is running out to make the looming Cop26 climate emergency summit a success, Boris Johnson will tell world leaders on a trip to the United Nations and the White House.The prime minister will shrug off criticism of his preparations for the landmark Glasgow event – and that he has failed to offer leadership – by urging other countries to step up to the plate.He will host a UN meeting on Monday to galvanise help for developing countries to adapt to the devastating consequences of global heating – as a promised $100bn (£73bn) annual fund stands $20bn short.Later in the...
Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
President Joe Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to declare that the world stands and at an “inflection point in history” and must move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuse.
