Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Sign the petition to save the Grand Prospect Hall. (Change.org) • RIP Bob Diamond. Diamond is best known for rediscovering the world's oldest subway tunnel underneath Atlantic Avenue and giving tours of it for 30 years. The myths about what was in that tunnel are the stuff of legends. The secret diary of John Wilkes Booth and an abandoned steam locomotive are amongst them. About a decade ago the steam locomotive story was somewhat confirmed to be true. It's people like Bob Diamond that make NYC a magical place to me. (Ben Brachfeld for Brooklyn Paper)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO