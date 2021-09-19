CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK's Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to US

By SYLVIA HUI
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1bFf_0c0s0RTc00
Britain Battle of Britain Anniversary Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a service to mark the 81st Anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey, in London Sunday Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was travelling to the United States on Sunday with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall's COP26 climate summit in Scotland.

Johnson is set to co-host a meeting on climate change with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday. The two will discuss the need to help developing countries mitigate the impact of climate change.

“This week, as world leaders arrive in New York for the biggest diplomatic event of the year, I will be pushing them to take concrete action on coal, climate, cars and trees so we can make a success of COP26 and keep our climate goals within reach,” Johnson said in a statement.

Britain is hosting the COP26 climate summit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow. The conference is billed as a pivotal moment to persuade governments, industry and investors to make binding commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and to make progress on reducing global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The British government says 100 world leaders have confirmed they will attend the conference. But Alok Sharma, the British official serving as the conference’s president, was not able to confirm Sunday whether Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to attending the talks, or whether China would definitely be sending a delegation.

“On the issue of whether Xi Jinping is going to come, that is not yet confirmed. Normally these things come a bit closer to summits. I am very, very hopeful that we will have a delegation from China,” Sharma told the BBC.

He told Sky News that Beijing, as the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, would have to be a key part of any climate change agreement.

“They have said to me they want the COP26 to be a success. The ball is in their court. We want them to come forward and make it a success together with the rest of the world,” he said.

Johnson, Sharma and newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrive in New York on Sunday for a four-day visit to the U.S.

After the U.N. General Assembly, Johnson and Truss will visit the White House for talks on climate, the pandemic and international security. It will be Johnson’s first visit to the White House since President Joe Biden took office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

UK's Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he revealed that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boost for Boris Johnson’s climate plan as Biden doubles US contribution

US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.Mr Biden had already doubled the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Time running out to make Cop26 climate summit a success, Boris Johnson tells world leaders on US trip

Time is running out to make the looming Cop26 climate emergency summit a success, Boris Johnson will tell world leaders on a trip to the United Nations and the White House.The prime minister will shrug off criticism of his preparations for the landmark Glasgow event – and that he has failed to offer leadership – by urging other countries to step up to the plate.He will host a UN meeting on Monday to galvanise help for developing countries to adapt to the devastating consequences of global heating – as a promised $100bn (£73bn) annual fund stands $20bn short.Later in the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Uk#Ap#British#Cabinet#The U N General Assembly#U N#Chinese#Sky News#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
dailynewsen.com

Spain has notified 300 deaths after the VACCINA against the COVID-19, the great majority related to the previous situation of the patient

Spain has confirmed, until September 5, a total of 41,751 notifications of adverse events after the administration of 66,835,878 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, which would correspond to 62 notifications per 100,000 doses administered. Of these, 8,515 were considered serious and 300 presented a deadly outcome. This is reflected by...
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Times Daily

Pope meets Hungary's Orban at start of 4-day Europe trip

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Hungary on Sunday on his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, kicking off a four-day pilgrimage with an awkward meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who represents the type of populist, nationalist leader Francis frequently criticizes. Copyright 2021 The...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy