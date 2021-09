A New Digital Experience Is Coming to The Swarthmorean. Back in June 2019, we announced a new online experience for The Swarthmorean, the centerpiece of which was a newly designed, robust website. The website offered a limited amount of free content to non-subscribers (usually our featured article on the front page) and offered access to the rest of each issue behind a paywall (those with the appropriate subscription were granted digital access). The website provided features and functionality that our printed paper could not, and also enabled subscribers to enjoy the paper any way they wanted—by flipping printed pages at their leisure over the weekend, or by reading it on their mobile devices anytime, anywhere.

