Isiah Thomas, Kenny Anderson, Sherman Douglas have Kyrie Irving's back

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving is an interesting player when it comes to off-the-court things. He has been in the news numerous times before, speaking to the media about his beliefs and views. Most recently, he took a hiatus from the team due to personal reasons, before the Nets acquired James Harden through trade, and did not definitely answer what was the true reason before. He is also active in activism, especially when it comes to social justice.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO