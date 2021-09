Zimmerman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Marlins. It was a rare start at first base for Zimmerman, who took advantage by going yard against Jesus Luzardo in the second inning to record his 14th homer of the season. Though Zimmerman has now homered in two of his last three appearances, he has only two starts in September. Zimmerman remains a near league-average hitter, though his lack of playing time hinders his ability to produce consistently.

