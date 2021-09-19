CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Benefit car wash for former Shadow Hills High School football player killed in hit-and-run

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
The community has been mourning the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, a former athlete at Shadow Hills High School and father of a baby girl.

Dage was killed in a hit and run last week in Desert Hot Springs.

Close friends of Dage organized a car wash on September 19 to raise funds for the family of the former Shadow Hills athlete. The car wash was at the 7-Eleven in Indio just off of Jackson street and Avenue 44.

“We got to stick together and keep moving forward, but also let their family members and their friends know that we're here to stand by them to you know,” said co-worker and friend Miguel Romo.

All morning, Dage's friends and family washed car after car. They have suffered a deep and tragic loss, however, they continued to wash the cars all while smiling.

“I think that's what Isaiah was known for. He brought joy in any environment that he came to so he was really the light in our all of our lives," said cousin Kameron McDonald.

A light not only to his friends and family but also his baby girl.

“One thing he leaves behind is a young daughter and I mean, he's probably- that was his pride and joy," said McDonald. "That was everything that he wanted to be and he's just gonna be missed.”

Even through the dark times, Dage’s friends continue to stay thankful.

“You know, they are sad times but all in all, joy- joy that you know, I was able to meet him and work with him and even eat with him. You know, so it's, it's good," said Romo.

His presence never fading from the heart of loved ones.

“Man, he's still here today. He ain't gonna be here physically, but he's always gonna be here," said Romo. "So I love you little brother. And here we are, just smiling down on us.”

If you want to donate to help Dage’s family here is the link to their GoFundMe page .

The post Benefit car wash for former Shadow Hills High School football player killed in hit-and-run appeared first on KESQ.

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

