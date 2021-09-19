CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brothers Osborne Deliver Soulful Performance Of “Weed, Whiskey & Willie” At The Grand Ole Opry

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0B18_0c0rxqLu00

The trifecta.

Brothers Osborne were on the bill for stupid good lineup at the Grand Ole Opry last night. I mean, if you love some good guitar work, seeing Vince Gill, Charlie Worsham and John Osborne take the same stage on the same night is a dream come true.

And while all three took the stage together to play some hymns with Leslie Jordan, The Bros made the most of their time with a performance of “Weed, Whiskey & Willie.”

Written by John Osborne, TJ Osborne, and Laura Veltz, it was a cut from the Bros’ sophomore album, Port Saint Joe.

One of my favorite tracks from their stellar catalog of songs, “Weed, Whiskey, and Willie” finds John’s bluesy guitar chops on full display.

Enjoy.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

25 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Twenty-five years ago today, on Sept. 13, 1996, LeAnn Rimes made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Rimes, who was 14 years old at the time and signed to Curb Records, sang her then-current single, "Blue," the title track of her freshman album, along with "I Wanna Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart" and "Blue Moon of Kentucky." The singer was already well known by the time she took the Opry stage, as "Blue" had spent six consecutive weeks at the top of the charts by the time of her performance.
CELEBRITIES
Sand Hills Express

Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert to Perform at NEBRASKAland DAYS 2022

NORTH PLATTE–NEBRASKAland DAYS has annonced its headliners for the 2022 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series. According to the NEBRASKAland DAYS Facebook page, the lineup includes Tim McGraw on Friday, June 24 and Miranda Lambert on Saturday, June 25. Miranda Lambert will be joined by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
foxwilmington.com

WATCH LIVE: Grand Ole Opry holding special event tonight to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

The Grand Ole Opry is livestreaming a two-hour special tonight to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Among the performers scheduled to participate are the Bacon Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Charles Esten, Craig Morgan, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, the McCrary Sisters, MercyMe, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood and Vince Gill.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Leslie Jordan
Person
John Osborne
Person
Charlie Worsham
nwaonline.com

The Boys Are Back In Town: Brothers Osborne kick off hot AMP weekend

The last time brothers John and TJ Osborne performed on the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion stage, it was the summer of 2016, and the duo were one of the support acts for country superstar Miranda Lambert. As Brothers Osborne prepare for their Rogers return on Sept. 17 -- headlining their own "We're Not For Everyone Tour" -- frontman TJ marvels at the changes just a few years can bring.
INDIANA STATE
Tribune-Star

Country legend John Conlee to perform at Boot City Opry

Country legend John Conlee, a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41 in Terre Haute. During Conlee’s over 40-year career in country music, he has brought to audiences such classic songs as his signature song “Rose Colored Glasses,” “Friday Night Blues,” “Backside of 30,” “Common Man,” “Miss Emily’s Picture,” “I Don’t Remember Lovin’ You” and more.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Whiskey Riff

Sturgill Simpson Delivers First Live Performance Of “Juanita” At Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita might be one of my favorite Sturgill Simpson albums. I mean, ask me again in a week and it’ll probably change, but right now, I just love it. A modern day Red Headed Stranger, the album tells the story of an Appalachian frontiersman, Dood, whose wife, Juanita, is captured by the scoundrel outlaw Seamus McClure. Dood sets out on a path to rescue his beloved Juanita, and make Seamus pay for his crimes.
MUSIC
Wrcbtv.com

Benefit concert to be held at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- On Monday some of country music’s biggest stars will come together to help Humphreys County. It’s for Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert at the Grand Ole Opry. Tayla Lynn said her grandmother wanted to help the people in Humphreys County in a big way.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#Bros
99.5 WKDQ

Grand Ole Opry Live Streaming 9/11 Tribute Concert Saturday Night

This Saturday marks a major milestone in the history of America. It's the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on New York and Washington D.C. It's a day many of us who were alive and old enough to witness it will never, ever forget. For me, the memories are still so fresh and vivid it feels like it only happened a couple of years ago. To mark the occasion and honor those who lost lives that incredibly difficult day, the Grand Ole Opry is hosting a two-hour show you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your home.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Lady A felt embraced by country music with Grand Ole Opry invitation

Lady A never imagined they would be forced to spend more than a year off the road because of a pandemic, nor did they picture themselves being involved in a contentious lawsuit over their decision to change their name from Lady Antebellum. Amid all of the heartache, a silver lining...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
newsmemory.com

The Isaacs welcomed into Opry

Matthew Leimkuehler Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Nearly three decades after a debut performance inside country music’s lasting 'circle,' The Isaacs this week became members of the Grand Ole Opry. Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs and country group The Whites inducted the multi-generation family gospel-bluegrass...
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

Remember When Reba McEntire Debuted on the Grand Ole Opry?

Reba McEntire has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for many years, but her debut on the hallowed stage was actually cut short by a surprise appearance from another superstar. McEntire was just another aspiring country star in the early days of her career when she got invited...
MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

Grand Ole Opry Guest Artist, Kyle Dillingham, Wins International Music Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Grand Ole Opry Guest Artist, Kyle Dillingham, took home his first Indie Music Channel Award presented at the iconic Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, September 5th. The Indie Music Channel celebrates independent musicians from all genres across the globe, supporting excellence in recording and performing arts and providing opportunities to showcase and celebrate the unsigned artists and the immense pool of talented musicians on the international music scene. The project was created by Emmy Award-winning media entrepreneur and television host, Christopher Ewing.
MUSIC
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Bellamy Brothers to Perform in Worthington in 2022

The Bellamy Brothers will be returning to Worthington next year. The country duo will perform at the 2022 Benefit the Vets concert on Sunday, September 18th. Event organizer Kevin Boge says the Bellamy Brothers were the first act to perform at Benefit the Vets in 2018 – and they’ve had many requests to bring them back. They’ll be appearing with their good friend, John Conlee, who will co-headline next year’s concert.
WORTHINGTON, IA
soundslikenashville.com

10 Things You May Not Know About Brothers Osborne

Grammy-nominated country duo Brothers Osborne have been paving their very successful path in country music since they signed their record deal in 2012 and even before. The duo have showcased their authentic and unique brand of country music through their three albums, Pawn Shop, Port Saint Joe, and Skeletons. Brothers Osborne have been in the country music scene for a few years, and they’re somewhat open artists, so fans may think they know everything there is to know about the award-winning duo. But here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical brothers from Deale, Maryland.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

72K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy