Brothers Osborne Deliver Soulful Performance Of “Weed, Whiskey & Willie” At The Grand Ole Opry

The trifecta.

Brothers Osborne were on the bill for stupid good lineup at the Grand Ole Opry last night. I mean, if you love some good guitar work, seeing Vince Gill, Charlie Worsham and John Osborne take the same stage on the same night is a dream come true.

And while all three took the stage together to play some hymns with Leslie Jordan, The Bros made the most of their time with a performance of “Weed, Whiskey & Willie.”

Written by John Osborne, TJ Osborne, and Laura Veltz, it was a cut from the Bros’ sophomore album, Port Saint Joe.

One of my favorite tracks from their stellar catalog of songs, “Weed, Whiskey, and Willie” finds John’s bluesy guitar chops on full display.

Enjoy.