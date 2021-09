Bloomberg has a story out today detailing ESPN’s desire to do what every sports media company on the face of the planet is currently doing: Cozy up to the nascent legal sports gambling industry in order to siphon off huge chunks of revenue produced by the ever-increasing number of schmucks placing and losing bets from their living rooms. One specific bit from Bloomberg’s story, regarding how ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter fits into this plan, stuck out.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO