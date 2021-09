The dog food industry is home to thousands of options for pet owners, but all of these choices can sometimes be overwhelming—especially when you understand that fillers, artificial ingredients, and not-so-great meat products are often the standard for pet foods. When you want high-quality pet food, where do you look? Luckily, we’ve taken the time to narrow down this enormous industry to just 19 options, so you don’t have to spend all of your time doing the research. Here, you’ll find the 19 best dog foods for 2021. We’ve reviewed ingredients, price, and more to determine which of the thousands of brands makes this comprehensive list, so read on with confidence.

PET SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO