One dead following multi-vehicle crash Friday in Baltimore County

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Friday in Baltimore County.

State troopers say at around 2:40 p.m., 27-year-old Dyondre Herron was in the right lane on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne when he drove off the road and struck the guardrail.

His Honda then reentered the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep crashed into the concrete barrier and came to rest near the Honda.

Debris from this crash lead to three other vehicles being damaged.

Herron died in route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.