CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

One dead following multi-vehicle crash Friday in Baltimore County

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwckb_0c0rvenA00

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Friday in Baltimore County.

State troopers say at around 2:40 p.m., 27-year-old Dyondre Herron was in the right lane on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne when he drove off the road and struck the guardrail.

His Honda then reentered the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep crashed into the concrete barrier and came to rest near the Honda.

Debris from this crash lead to three other vehicles being damaged.

Herron died in route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Lansdowne, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Cars
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Lansdowne, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Traffic
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Lansdowne, MD
Traffic
County
Baltimore County, MD
Lansdowne, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy