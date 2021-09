PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball honored one of the greatest. It’s the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. A day of honoring the life of the Pirates’ great and his spirit of community service. PTL Something Good: Clemente’s children and family gathered around his statue outside of PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon to mark the day. Mayor Bill Peduto presented Roberto Clemente Jr. and Luis Clemente with the Key to the City to honor their late father and all he did for Pittsburgh. “Dad was so proud of being a Puerto Rican. But also the fact that this city gave him...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO