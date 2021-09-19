CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win in San Marino

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (Reuters) -Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory. Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final...

