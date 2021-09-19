CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxer Manny Pacquiao Throws Hat in the Ring for President of Philippines

By Matt Taylor
 4 days ago
Boxer Manny Pacquiao couldn’t regain the welterweight championship last month, but he's now going for a new title: president of the Philippines. Pacquiao, who has been a senator in his homeland since 2016, made it official on Sunday that he wants to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte, the deeply polarizing incumbent known mostly for encouraging a spectacular campaign of vigilante murder of suspected drug users and dealers. Duterte is term-limited out of office but has been nominated to run for vice president on a rival ticket.

www.thedailybeast.com

