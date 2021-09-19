Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at what’s happening in our region the week of Sept. 20. The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host free health screenings for hunters the week of Sept. 20. These screenings will take place on the Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses. Appointments will be available between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 in Elizabethtown and Sept. 23 in Ticonderoga. During the screenings, hospital staff will check blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, oxygen levels, and more.www.wcax.com
