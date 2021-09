The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has been named as a semi-finalist in the 2022 North American Car of the Year awards. Jurors for the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (NACTOY) announced the full list of semifinalists for the 2022 edition of the awards this week. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will compete in the Car of the Year category, obviously, where it will be compared with other successful passenger cars like the Audi A3, Genesis G70, Honda Civic, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and VW Golf. The Lucid Air, a new battery-electric luxury sedan with an EPA-estimated range of 520 miles, will also vie for the award.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO