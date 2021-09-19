CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Britney Spears Is Taking A Break From Instagram (For Real This Time)

Britney Spears has had a lot of ups and downs in court in recent months, but in general she’s continued to share her mood on the social media platform Instagram, addressing her feelings after gaining some freedoms, going topless to “see herself in a lighter way,” and, of course, sharing the dance videos that have made her page notable. Now, as the “Free Britney” movement gains momentum in court, the lights have dimmed on Ms. Spears’ social, and those close to the pop star -- as well as the singer herself -- have explained why it’s happening.

