With Vaccines Now Mandated For Workplaces, Will A Travel Mandate Be Next?

By David Schaper
WBEZ
WBEZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA debate is heating up over whether President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president’s order last week requires that everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.

Health
