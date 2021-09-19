With Vaccines Now Mandated For Workplaces, Will A Travel Mandate Be Next?

How are young people coping with climate change? The answer, according to one study, is not well, and for good reason. For a forthcoming study, researchers with the U.K.’s University of Bath and other schools spoke to 10,000 people in 10 countries, all of whom were between the ages of 16 and 25, to gauge how they feel about climate change. The prevailing response could be summed up in two words: incredibly worried. And the respondents say governments aren’t doing enough to combat climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO