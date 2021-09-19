Pfizer COVID-19 third shot: FDA panel rejects boosters for general public
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting Friday voted against recommending the Pfizer booster shot for the general public. However, the panel did endorse an alternative plan to administer boosters to those 65 and older, as well as to individuals at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, at least six months since the second dose. The move was a rejection of the White House's pledge to deliver vaccine booster shots universally as early as next week.www.cnet.com
