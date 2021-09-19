CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer COVID-19 third shot: FDA panel rejects boosters for general public

By Clifford Colby
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting Friday voted against recommending the Pfizer booster shot for the general public. However, the panel did endorse an alternative plan to administer boosters to those 65 and older, as well as to individuals at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, at least six months since the second dose. The move was a rejection of the White House's pledge to deliver vaccine booster shots universally as early as next week.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 11

Dwight Wilson
4d ago

the booster is probably going to kill the vacinatted people and it will be exposed for what it is and then they thought if we have the old people take it we can just blame the death on being old

Reply(3)
12
Sal Mazucca
4d ago

garbage...no good evil administration...get yourself straight with OUR HEAVENLY FATHER period

Reply
11
ABC7 Los Angeles

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

A CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters For Many Americans, But Not Health Workers

A day after federal regulators authorized Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster shots for Americans at risk of severe COVID-19, scientific advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the booster shots for a wide swath of the country, including tens of millions of older Americans and those with certain medical conditions. But the panel excluded those at risk because of their jobs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is More Important Than Getting a Booster Right Now

Over the last month, health experts and officials in the U.S. have been split on whether or not booster shots should be provided to those already fully vaccinated. Research has found that the vaccines are not maintaining their initial levels of protection, either as a result of the fast spreading Delta variant or a drop in effectiveness over time. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still set to approve or deny additional shots soon, but an advisory panel for the agency just declined to recommend boosters for the general public, as some experts say they are not a priority just yet.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster for some people

An advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend booster doses for recipients of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine who are 65 and older and those who live in long-term care facilities, at least six months after their second dose. The committee also voted to recommend Pfizer boosters for people ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
HEALTH
CNET

CDC committee recommends Pfizer booster for those at high risk. Who's eligible and who's not

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster to those age 65 and older, nursing-home residents and those age 50 to 64 with underlying conditions, all authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The CDC panel, however, stopped short of OK'ing another group the FDA had approved a Pfizer booster for: Those whose jobs put them at a higher risk of serious infection.
INDUSTRY
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
klcc.org

COVID-19 booster shots could be available to some Oregonians soon

Last week, a group of U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientific advisors recommended that only certain groups get a third COVID-19 vaccine shot. That group includes people 65 and older and those who are at high risk for serious cases of COVID-19, when they got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 6 months ago.
OREGON STATE
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Can you mix and match COVID vaccines or boosters? What scientists and doctors say

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. There are three available COVID-19 vaccines in the US. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, while Pfizer has full FDA approval. While the question of when and if we'll all need boosters continues to hang, you might be wondering -- can I get a different brand the next time I need a coronavirus vaccine shot?
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccines Authorization Good News Is Released

There’s some good news about the covid 19 vaccines that’s just been released. Check it out below. Even though vaccines have been surrounded by all kinds of controversies due to their potential side effects, experts concluded that they are definitely effective methods to stop the pandemic. FDA could authorize vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS

