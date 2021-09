ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are well aware of what they’re getting into this weekend when quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Jackson, the former MVP, is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the game, fresh off leading the Ravens to an impressive comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s had struggles throwing the ball in certain spots, tossing two interceptions in last week’s win, but has shown an ability to sling it deep and change things in a hurry with his feet. Jackson ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs, with those scores coming in the fourth quarter from inside the 2-yard line. He’s the offense’s focal point, both on the ground and in the passing attack, with the scheme built around his strengths.

