Chiefs Game Today: Ravens vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 2 NFL game
Looking ahead to this season, a lot of fans were circling this Week 2 matchup between the visiting K.C. Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens as a must-see game this year. It’s not surprising that Sunday Night Football worked out a way to claim it for themselves as an early season highlight. It’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson. It’s Andy Reid vs. John Harbaugh. It’s a revenge game for Orlando Brown Jr., Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Justin Houston and more.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0