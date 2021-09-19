The ACC stinks, especially against Power 5 foes
Light a pleasantly scented candle when a ranked ACC program faces fellow Power Five competition, because it’s likely that they’ll stink. National CFB Reporter Chris Hummer tweeted several instances where ranked ACC programs have already faltered. The number of losses against Power Five competition extended to five after Miami (24) lost to MSU and the Hokies (15) lost to West Virginia on Saturday. The other ACC programs include UNC (21) and Clemson (6).www.foxnews.com
