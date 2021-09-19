CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU's loss to Wake Forest adds to uncertainty surrounding Mike Norvell

By Alejandro Avila
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State is 0-3 to start the season after a Week One OT loss against Notre Dame, followed by two disastrous performances against Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. Saturday’s 34-14 loss against Wake Forest was an overwhelming on both sides of the ball for FSU. The defense was unable to stop running back Christian Beal-Smith, who totaled 95 yards on 19 carries, while Deacons wideout A.T. Perry torched the secondary with seven catches and 155 yards. FSU’s offense was stunted by turnovers: McKenzie Milton threw two interceptions, and Jordan Travis surrendered a pick in one of the day’s six throws.

