Taliban to female Kabul city workers: Stay home

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers. Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

