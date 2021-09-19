CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

A quiet hike connects two Coast Range mountains in the Tillamook State Forest

By Jamie Hale
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Golden light streamed in through the branches of the Coast Range forest, illuminating the late-summer leaves of big leaf maples and the faded green moss on the trunks of Douglas firs. As the trail weaved its way back into the hills all sound seemed to vanish, save the gentle creaking of the trees.

