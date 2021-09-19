CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Tom Still: Calling all early stage companies: Conference can help firms connect with investors

madison
 4 days ago

The longest-running investor pitch event in Wisconsin is the annual Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. By one name or another since the 1980s, this conference has been giving entrepreneurs and young companies a chance to tell their stories to investors. It has helped fuel some notable success stories, with companies such as Promega, TomoTherapy, Mirus Corp., Sonic Foundry, Prodesse, NimbleGen, Nerites, Third Wave Technologies, Stratatech, PanVera and many more taking the stage in the past.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Pascal Wealthtech Chosen for NextSteps Program, which Supports Early-Stage Canadian Tech Firms

Reveals that after “careful” consideration by the Selection Committee, they’ve been accepted into the NextSteps Program & Pitch Competition by BCF Ventures and MNP. An “exclusive” program meant to assist early-stage Canadian tech firms with achieving their growth objectives, the selection to participate in NextSteps “after a rigorous selection process is a new milestone for the emerging fintech company.”
BUSINESS
St. Louis Business Journal

Why St. Louis VC firm SixThirty created a new role to help its portfolio companies with cybersecurity

St. Louis-based venture capital firm SixThirty has expanded with the creation of a new role: chief information security officer-in-residence. SixThirty has tapped cybersecurity veterans David Fairman and Dustin Wilcox as its first CISOs-in-residence. In addition to that post, Fairman and Wilcox are also partners at SixThirty, co-leading the firm’s cyber and privacy investment portfolio.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

How connected tech can help property developers reach net zero

Matthew Margetts, director of sales and marketing at Smarter Technologies, discusses how connected tech can help property developers to reach net zero. The UK aims to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. To help achieve this goal, the government has announced that all new homes will be banned from installing gas and oil boilers by 2025. Instead, they will be heated by low-carbon alternatives.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
crowdfundinsider.com

Swiss VC Firm btov Partners Finalizes $135M Fund for Early-Stage Investments in European Digital Tech Startups

VC firm btov Partners recently revealed that it has finalized the closing of its new digital technologies early-stage fund “with a volume of $135M.”. It’s reportedly the second fund that focuses on digital technologies, and the ninth for btov Partners, to date. Investments in earlier fund generations included firms DeepL, Raisin, SumUp, Orcam, Seven Senders, Ottonova, Urban Sports Club, Ledgy, Foodspring (acquired by Mars) and Data Artisans (acquired by Alibaba).
BUSINESS
Triad Business Journal

Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable Fund, a new group of capital investors, opens applications for early-stage companies

The Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable (WSPR) Fund, a new group of accredited investors, recently began accepting applications for funding. The WSPR Fund is an independent initiative of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. that began about four months ago. The goal of the WSPR Fund is to help early-stage companies seeking seed-level investments scale...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stamford Advocate

Canada's top early-stage investors get behind Sparrow to fuel computational health

Klister Credit Corp., and Killick Capital Inc. lead 3.25 million pre-A round. Sparrow Inc. announced today that it has closed 3.25 million in pre-A round financing from two of Canada’s top investors, Klister Credit Corp., and Killick Capital Inc. Klister and Killick were the seed investors at stellar companies like Shopify (SHOP - NYSE) and Verafin (acquired by Nasdaq).
WORLD
bizjournals

Early-stage Colorado investor Matchstick Ventures announces new $55M fund

Early-stage Colorado investor Matchstick Ventures has added fuel to its fire with the raise of a new $55 million fund. Matchstick, which is dually located in Boulder and Minneapolis, is set to continue investing in pre-seed and seed-stage technology startups in the region with the raise of its third fund. The venture firm is run by two former Techstars leaders in Ryan Broshar and Natty Zola.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Investors#Tomotherapy Mirus Corp#Sonic Foundry#Nerites#Wave Technologies#Panvera
Middletown Press

How important are early stage companies to 'Venture Capital' in Mexico?

In Mexico, many innovative projects with operational, commercial and financial viability have disappeared in the early stages due to lack of financing, since surviving during the first years can be a challenge. The vast majority of those who succumb prematurely are small and medium-sized companies or recently created startups, which despite having growth potential are unable to consolidate their business.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Biology
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elliott Management Is Back in the Picture at Citrix. How the Investor Can Help Boost the Company's Profits

Company: Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Business: Citrix is an enterprise software company that provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services and networking products for web, traditional and cloud-native applications. In addition, Citrix offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
techweez.com

Pangea Trust’s Call for Application Program Connect is Open for Interested Firms

Start-up acceleration is no longer a new concept in Kenya. The market is already served by firms that seek to address the plight of startup development and scaling. One of them, Pangea Trust, serves as an empowerment entity, and its presence in the country is notable following a series of fairs, some of them held on online platforms, it has been conducting here.
ECONOMY
Wired

How Salesforce is Helping Companies Break Through in Connected Customer Service

When the pandemic hit, everyone had to pivot––and fast. Employees shifted to remote work, schoolkids were suddenly home all day, and businesses had to transition to an all-digital world overnight. Sonos, purveyor of the ultimate wireless home sound systems, saw 90% of their business shut down overnight. The brick and mortar retailers that sold the majority of their products closed their doors, and the shoppers who frequented them were stuck at home.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Treasury Connect to bring together UK tech firms and investors

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is today convening an inaugural Treasury Connect conference, to bring together UK tech firm CEOs and investors. Taking place in East London today, Treasury Connect will feature four sessions on access to finance, Fintech, talent and life sciences, with companies expected to be in attendance including Funding Circle and Monzo.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

17 companies hiring graduates and early-stage talent

If you have completed your college course and are embarking on the next step in your STEM career path, this list has you covered. Finishing college during a pandemic is more than likely an experience most of the current crop of graduates would prefer not to repeat. If you’re a recent graduate or are in your final year, chances are you’re eager to get yourself into a job pronto.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy