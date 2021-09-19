Tom Still: Calling all early stage companies: Conference can help firms connect with investors
The longest-running investor pitch event in Wisconsin is the annual Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium. By one name or another since the 1980s, this conference has been giving entrepreneurs and young companies a chance to tell their stories to investors. It has helped fuel some notable success stories, with companies such as Promega, TomoTherapy, Mirus Corp., Sonic Foundry, Prodesse, NimbleGen, Nerites, Third Wave Technologies, Stratatech, PanVera and many more taking the stage in the past.madison.com
Comments / 0